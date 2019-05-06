Motorcycle Collision Results in Death of Idaho Falls Woman

ALPINE — Another fatal crash, the second one on the same highway Sunday, occurred at milepost 1 on US 26 north of Alpine, Wyoming.

The accident was reported around 6:25 p.m. when Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motorcycle crash.



According to the WHP report, a 2014 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on US 26 when the driver of the motorcycle had to brake hard to avoid colliding with another vehicle. This caused the driver of the Harley to lose control, and crash on the roadway.



The driver of the Harley has been identified as 44-year-old Idaho Falls, Idaho resident Melinda Gregston. Gregston was wearing a helmet, but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.



Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019. A one-vehicle accident just north of Jackson on the same highway claimed the life of 33-year-old Avery Rogers earlier on Sunday.