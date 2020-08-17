Motorcycle Crash Claims Casper Man’s Life

LANDER — A Casper man died and a Casper woman was injured after an unexpected wind gust caused the motorcycle to leave the road, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

On August 13, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 39 on US 287 / Wyoming 789 southeast of Lander, Wyoming. At 1:30 pm, WHP troopers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle.

A 2015 Harley Davidson was headed westbound on US 287 / Wyoming 789 when the driver experienced an unexpectedly strong gust of wind, causing the Harley to exit the right side of the roadway and overturn.

The driver of the Harley has been identified as 55-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Anthony Muckley. Muckley was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 50-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Tola Muckley. Muckley was wearing her helmet and transported by helicopter to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

High wind is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 74th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 105 in 2019, 67 in 2018, and 94 in 2017 to date.

