Motorcyclist Dies in Crash North of Sheridan

SHERIDAN — On September 22, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 15 on Highway 345 north of Sheridan, Wyoming. Around 3:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motorcycle crash.

A 2018 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 345 around milepost 15 when the motorcycle exited the right side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the driver lost control of the motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley has been identified as 52-year-old Gillette, Wyoming resident Johhny H. Gilstad. It was unknown if Gilstad was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed and driver impairment is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 121st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 84 in 2018, 109 in 2017, and 89 in 2016 to date.