Motorcyclist Dies in Crash South of Casper

CASPER — On July 18, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 5 on Wyoming 251 south of Casper, Wyoming.  At 8:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle.

A 2007 Harley Davidson was headed northbound on WY 251 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right.  The Harley exited the left side of the roadway and became airborne before coming to an uncontrolled rest.   

The driver of the Harley has been identified as 57-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Thomas G. Taylor.  Taylor was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. 

Speed and driver inattention is being investigated as possible contributing factors. 

This is the 53rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 92 in 2019, 56 in 2018, and 77 in 2017 to date. 

