Motorcyclist Passes Away After Collision with Wildlife

EVANSTON — A motorcyclist passed away on Sunday after sustaining injuries related to a crash south of Evanston.

On Saturday morning crews responded south of Evanston into Utah on Highway 150 (Mirror Lake Highway) for a motorcycle crash. The motorcyclist came into contact with wildlife on the roadway, which caused the rider to lose control. An adult male was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake with critical injuries.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, the Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

