Motorcyle Collision Near Cody Claims the Lives of Couple on Saturday

CODY — A crash on Saturday just north of Cody, WY resulted in the death of two people who were on a motorcyle, according to a report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around milepost 121 on Wyoming 120 around 2:12 p.m. when WHP troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

According to the report, a 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Wyoming 120. The Harley was attempting to pass another vehicle and did not have enough space to avoid a southbound 2009 Toyota Highlander. The Harley and Toyota collided in an offset head-on collision.

The driver of the Harley has been identified as 57-year-old Cody resident Timothy Zeller. Zeller was wearing his helmet but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger of the Harley has been identified as 54-year-old Cody resident Stacey Zeller. She was wearing her helmet and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 70-year-old Cody, Wyoming resident Vaughn Gdula. Gdula was wearing his seatbelt and not injured. The passenger in the Toyota has been identified as 67-year-old Charlottle Gdula. She was wearing her seatbelt and transported to Cody Regional Health for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated on the part of Zeller as being the possible contributing factor. This is the 81st and 82nd fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 49 in 2018, 72 in 2017, and 45 in 2016 to date.