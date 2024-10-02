MOU for Industrial Siting Assistance Approved, Trash Rate Ordinance Passes on 1st Reading

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with several other governing bodies that will outline how $34.8 million in industrial siting impact assistance related to the Dry Creek Trona Project being undertaken by Pacific Soda LLC.

Fifteen governing bodies throughout Sweetwater, Lincoln and Uinta Counties will receive funds from the state’s Industrial Siting Council. The Council reviews socio-economic and environmental impacts of proposed industrial developments in the state. The Council provides impact assistance communities that will see impacts from the development of an industrial project. Those impacts can include needs for increased law enforcement and increased damage to roads from increased use.

Sweetwater County will receive $28.9 million in impact funding, representing 82.87% of the total funds. Rock Springs will receive $12.2 million, Sweetwater County will receive $9.4 million, Green River will receive $6.5 million, Granger will receive $386,078.09, and Superior will receive $212,326.51.

Garbage Rate Ordinance

The Rock Springs City Council heard a proposed ordinance that will increase garbage collection rates on its first reading Tuesday evening. No amendments were proposed to the ordinance.

The ordinance will increase fees to $26 per month during the 2025 calendar year, with the fee increasing one dollar per year until 2030. A second reading will take place during the Council’s Oct. 16 meeting, with the final reading occurring on Nov. 5.