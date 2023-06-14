Mountain Lion Discovered in Laramie Resident’s Back Yard

LARAMIE — On Tuesday a mountain lion was discovered in the back yard of a Laramie residence. After a quick response from Laramie agencies and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the mountain lion was successfully captured and relocated.

According to a social media post from the Laramie Police Department (LPD), “Yesterday was an exciting day for our officers and animal control. They were dispatched to a mountain lion in someone’s back yard.”

The LPD, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and Laramie Animal Control worked with the Game and Fish Department. The Game and Fish Department was able to safely capture the mountain lion and it was safely relocated to its habitat outside of town.

The LPD want to remind residents of what to do should they encounter a mountain lion.

“Remember if you see a mountain lion in town, do not approach it. If you are able to seek indoor shelter, do so without running but rather face the animal and make eye contact, otherwise make yourself appear as large as possible and try to make eye contact,” the release stated.

No other information was released on this incident.