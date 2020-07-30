Mountain Lion Spotted in a Park Near Casper

Originally reported by Oil City News — Trevor T. Trujillo

CASPER — Natrona County Sheriff’s Deputies say that they’ve received reports of a mountain lion in Rotary Park, south of Casper.

Sgt. Taylor Courtney with the NCSO says that the lion was spotted by hikers on an upper trail of Rotary Park. The hikers saying that the mountain lion did not make any aggressive moves, and eventually left sight.

The report was made at 7:48 am, Wednesday.

County Parks and Game and Fish have been notified.

“It’s not unusual for Rotary Park to have mountain lions,” Courtney explained. “We have lots of them up there, along with black bear.

The following tips for safety around Mountain Lions was supplied by the National Park Services.