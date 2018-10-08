Mountain States Pressure Service Hiring Entry-level Welding Assistant

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. is hiring an entry-level Welding Assistant.

Competitive wages offered for this position.

Position benefits include:

  • Health insurance
  • 401(K)
  • Vacation
  • And more!

Apply HERE!

Interested individuals may apply at: 

www.mspsi.com

*Pre-employment drug testing required.

 


.

.Mountain States Pressure Service Inc

