Mountain States Pressure Service Hiring Entry-level Welding Assistant

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. is hiring an entry-level Welding Assistant.
Competitive wages offered for this position.
Position benefits include:
- Health insurance
- 401(K)
- Vacation
- And more!
Apply HERE!
Interested individuals may apply at:
*Pre-employment drug testing required.
