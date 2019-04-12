Mountain States Pressure Service Hiring Nitrogen Operators, Truck Drivers and Workover Rig Hands

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. is hiring Nitrogen Operators and Truck Drivers and Workover Rig Hands.

Competitive wages and $3,000 in retention bonuses paid over the 1st year!

Position benefits include:

Health insurance

401(K)

Vacation

And more!

Job requirements:

Clean driving record a must

Class A CDL

Tankers Endorsement

Apply Today

Interested individuals can apply in person at 28 Wilkins Peak Drive in Rock Springs or online here.

Pre-employment drug testing required.





