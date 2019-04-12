Mountain States Pressure Service Hiring Nitrogen Operators, Truck Drivers and Workover Rig Hands

By
Advertising
-
17
Views

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. is hiring Nitrogen Operators and Truck Drivers and Workover Rig Hands.

Competitive wages and $3,000 in retention bonuses paid over the 1st year!

Position benefits include:

  • Health insurance
  • 401(K)
  • Vacation
  • And more!

Job requirements:

  • Clean driving record a must
  • Class A CDL
  • Tankers Endorsement

Apply Today

Interested individuals can apply in person at 28 Wilkins Peak Drive in Rock Springs or online here.

Pre-employment drug testing required.


Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR