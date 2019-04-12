Mountain States Pressure Service Hiring Nitrogen Operators, Truck Drivers and Workover Rig Hands

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. is hiring Nitrogen Operators and Truck Drivers and Workover Rig Hands.
Competitive wages and $3,000 in retention bonuses paid over the 1st year!
Position benefits include:
- Health insurance
- 401(K)
- Vacation
- And more!
Job requirements:
- Clean driving record a must
- Class A CDL
- Tankers Endorsement
Apply Today
Interested individuals can apply in person at 28 Wilkins Peak Drive in Rock Springs or online here.
Pre-employment drug testing required.
