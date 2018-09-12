Mountain States Pressure Service Seeking Mechanic

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. is hiring a Mechanic.

Apply HERE

Job Requirements

  • Must have own tools
  • Clean driving record a must
  • CDL preferred
  • Experience preferred in DDDL and CAT software

Position Benefits

  • Competitive Pay
  • Health insurance
  • 401(K)
  • Vacation
  • And more!

To Apply

Apply in person at 28 Wilkins Peak Drive in Rock Springs or

Online at http://www.mspsi.com/careers_mspsi.php

*Pre-employment drug testing required.

 

Mountain States Pressure Service Inc

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

