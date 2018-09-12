Mountain States Pressure Service Seeking Mechanic

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. is hiring a Mechanic.
Apply HERE
Job Requirements
- Must have own tools
- Clean driving record a must
- CDL preferred
- Experience preferred in DDDL and CAT software
Position Benefits
- Competitive Pay
- Health insurance
- 401(K)
- Vacation
- And more!
To Apply
Apply in person at 28 Wilkins Peak Drive in Rock Springs or
Online at http://www.mspsi.com/careers_mspsi.php
*Pre-employment drug testing required.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.