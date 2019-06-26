Mountain View Basketball Duo Invited to Showcase Event

AURORA, Colorado — A handful of Wyoming high school basketball players have been selected and invited to the first Centennial State Grandstand in Aurora, Colorado. The event will take place June 28-30.

Two of the nine Wyoming players invited come from Mountain View High School. Hunter Meeks and Braeden Walk made the invitation list.

According to WyoPreps, “Players must be nominated by a school’s head coach, be a legitimate college prospect, and then they are selected by a governing committee, who extends an invite.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Meeks and Walk will have the opportunity to join 168 other players from Wyoming, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Texas. The event will feature drills and and live play in front of college coaches.

Meeks finished in the top 10 in the West Conference for blocked shots averaging 0.7 blocked shots per game for the Buffaloes.

As for Walk, he was in the top five in the West Conference for scoring for Mountain View in the 2018-19 season with 14.8 points per game.