Mountain View Buffalos Face Lander Valley Tigers Tomorrow

MOUNTAIN VIEW – The Mountain View Buffalos head to Lander Tuesday for a makeup game after a cancelation due to weather conditions. The Mountain View boys are fresh off of a win over the Lyman Eagles while the girls look to bounce back after they lost their first game to a 3A team.

In the boys’ 40-34 win over Lyman last week, Will Anderson led the Buffalos in scoring with nine points, earning seven in the first half. They are the third-ranked team in the 3A Southwest with a 1-1 conference record and a 3-9 overall record.

The girls had a tough 51-43 loss to the Lady Eagles last week. Overall, they are now 11-2 on the year and dropped from first in the 3A Southwest to third due to their 1-1 conference record. They were led by McKinlee Covolo in scoring last week. She finished the game with 17 points.

Check out more on the Mountain View and Lyman games here.

The Lander game will be broadcast with TRN Media on 92.1 KFRZ. You can also watch our free HD video live stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.