Mountain View Buffalos’ Season Ends with Tough 40-14 Loss to Cokeville in Semifinals

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Mountain View Buffalos saw their season come to an end Friday, falling 40-14 to the Cokeville Panthers in the Class 2A semifinals. Led by sophomore Brendon Walker, making his first start under center after last week’s injury to quarterback Justus Platts, the Buffalos fought to stay in the game but ultimately couldn’t overcome Cokeville’s dominant ground game.

Mountain View opened the game with possession but struggled to find a rhythm, going three-and-out on their first drive. Cokeville, however, gained momentum quickly and moved deep into Buffalo territory. Attempting a fourth-down trick play, Cokeville’s Kalob Haderlie fell just two yards short, giving Mountain View an early turnover on downs.

The Buffalos’ offense, despite the defensive stop, remained stalled as Cokeville forced another three-and-out. The Panthers capitalized late in the first quarter, with Justin Moyes finding the end zone on a three-yard touchdown run and following up with a successful two-point conversion to go up 8-0.

Mountain View’s offensive struggles continued into the second quarter, resulting in another three-and-out. The Buffalo defense provided a spark, forcing a fumble recovered by Isac Linford at their own 40-yard line with around eight minutes left in the first half. However, the offense couldn’t capitalize, giving the Panthers another opportunity.

Cokeville extended its lead shortly afterward, with Moyes breaking free for a 38-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion by Kashton Walker, stretching the score to 16-0. Mountain View finally answered with a promising drive highlighted by Walker’s 49-yard pass to Linford. A few plays later, Walker scored the Buffalos’ first points on a two-yard rushing touchdown. Adding to the excitement, the Buffalos converted a trick two-point play, with Linford throwing a pass back to Walker, narrowing the deficit to 16-8 just before halftime.

The Panthers started the second half with a sustained drive deep into Mountain View territory. The Buffalos’ defense held firm, forcing a turnover on downs after a series of penalties pushed Cokeville back from the one-yard line to the 21. However, Mountain View’s offensive woes continued, and a holding penalty in the end zone resulted in a safety, extending Cokeville’s lead to 18-8.

On the ensuing play after the safety kick, Kayson Walker exploded for a 67-yard touchdown run, followed by another successful two-point conversion, creating a 26-8 advantage that deflated the Buffalos’ comeback hopes. Cokeville continued their offensive surge early in the fourth quarter as Kayson Walker scored again from one yard out, bringing the score to 34-8 with just over ten minutes left.

Despite the mounting deficit, Mountain View showcased their resilience with a quick, three-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Linford. The two-point attempt was stopped, keeping the score at 34-14. Cokeville later cemented their victory with a five-yard touchdown from Kashton Walker, sealing the final score at 40-14.

Mountain View finishes the season 9-2, with 200 total offensive yards against a staunch Cokeville defense. Brendon Walker completed his debut with 24 rushing yards, a touchdown on the ground, and 161 passing yards, including a touchdown pass to Linford, who had two catches for 78 yards. Cokeville’s powerhouse rushing attack finished with 415 rushing yards, led by Kayson Walker’s 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the loss, the Buffalos showed grit and determination, wrapping up another memorable season with their deep playoff run. Congratulations to Mountain View on their achievements this season and their hard-fought performance in the semifinals.