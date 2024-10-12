Mountain View Buffalos Stay Undefeated, Defeat Worland Warriors 35-5

MVHS football photo from their 7 on 7 drills in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The top-ranked Mountain View Buffalos extended their undefeated season on Friday night, defeating the fifth-ranked Worland Warriors 35-5 in a dominating performance. The Buffalos set the tone early and never looked back, improving to 7-0 and reinforcing their place as the team to beat in Wyoming 2A football.

Mountain View struck first on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justus Platts to receiver Isac Linford with 10:03 left in the first quarter. Less than five minutes later, Platts found the end zone again, this time with his legs, running in a 2-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

The Buffalos’ defense made a statement shortly after, as Landon Solaas delivered a strip sack, giving Mountain View prime field position at the Warriors’ 30-yard line. However, despite the great opportunity, Mountain View’s drive stalled, and a wind-affected field goal attempt sailed wide, returning the ball to Worland.

Worland struggled offensively, and a penalty backed them deep into their own territory. The Buffalos capitalized when they forced a fumble in the end zone and recovered it for a defensive touchdown, stretching the lead to 21-0 with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Worland finally got on the board on the final play of the quarter after Mountain View was flagged for intentional grounding in their own end zone, resulting in a safety and making the score 21-2 heading into the second quarter.

Mountain View continued its dominance in the second quarter, as Platts broke free for a 26-yard rushing touchdown giving the Buffalos a 28-2 lead at halftime.

Both defenses tightened up in the second half, but Platts and Linford connected again for their second touchdown of the game, a 10-yard strike with under a minute left in the third quarter. The score made it 35-2 heading into the final quarter.

Worland managed to add a field goal in the fourth, but it was far from enough as Mountain View’s defense remained stout, closing out the game with a 35-5 victory.

Platts led the Buffalos’ offense with 16 carries for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he completed 15 of 22 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Brendon Walker contributed 32 yards on 10 carries, while Levi Jones added 19 yards on five carries.

In the passing game, Kolby Roitz made five catches for 99 yards, while Linford had four catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Brockton Walker chipped in with four receptions for 62 yards.

TRN Media’s Player of the Game was Isac Linford, who not only had two touchdown receptions but also contributed key plays to help the Buffalos’ defense stifle the Warriors throughout the contest, helping hold Worland to just 31 yards passing.