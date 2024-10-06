Mountain View Dominates Pinedale, Remain Undefeated with 48-0 Victory

PINEDALE — The Mountain View Buffalos continued their dominant run this season, rolling past the Pinedale Wranglers 48-0 on Friday night to improve to 6-0. Quarterback Justus Platts stole the show once again, scoring seven touchdowns for the second time in just six days, bringing his total to 14 touchdowns in two games.

Mountain View set the tone early, scoring on their opening drive with a three-yard touchdown pass from Platts to Rhett Hunt to give the Buffalos a 7-0 lead. After a defensive battle kept the game scoreless for much of the first half, Platts connected with Kolby Roitz for an 18-yard touchdown with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter. Moments later, Roitz made another impressive diving catch for a touchdown, giving Mountain View a 21-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Check out Roitz’s first diving touchdown catch here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Buffalos broke the game open in the third quarter, with Platts accounting for four more touchdowns—two rushing and two passing—pushing the score to 48-0. With the game comfortably in hand, Mountain View put in their backups to start the fourth quarter, allowing Platts and several starters to rest ahead of next week’s game against Worland. The Buffalos maintained control and ran out the clock, sealing the dominant shutout victory.

Platts finished the game with 13 rushes for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground, while also passing for 146 yards and five touchdowns on 11 completions from 23 attempts. Despite throwing just his third interception of the season, Platts now boasts 30 total touchdowns through six games.

Roitz had a stellar night, hauling in six catches for 68 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Roitz also added an interception on defense, contributing significantly to the Buffalos’ efforts on both sides of the ball. Brendon Walker was productive as well, carrying the ball seven times for 50 yards and adding two receptions for 46 yards out of the backfield.

Roper Buckley also helped move the chains, carrying the ball seven times for 36 yards. In relief of Platts, Race Carr added seven carries for 17 yards. He had four rushes with 20 yards coming before he kneeled down three times in the fourth quarter to run out the clock. Hunt caught two passes for nine yards, including the opening touchdown. Isac Linford made an impact with a ten-yard touchdown reception, contributing to the scoring barrage.

Landon Solaas played a crucial role for Mountain View, both in the kicking game and on defense. Solaas attempted an ambitious 61-yard field goal and added an interception on defense, while also carrying the ball once for nine yards.

Mountain View’s well-rounded performance saw contributions from both their offense and defense, showcasing the team’s depth and ability to execute in all facets of the game. TRN Media’s Players of the Game were Platts and Roitz for their outstanding efforts.

The Buffalos look ahead to next week’s matchup against Worland, aiming to maintain their perfect record and continue their impressive season.