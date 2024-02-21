Mountain View Hosts Bridger Valley Rival Then Heads to Pinedale

BRIDGER VALLEY – This week, the Mountain View Buffalos and the Lyman Eagles clash for the second time this year. The Buffalos then head up to Pinedale to face the Wranglers. The Lyman game is Thursday with tipoff at 4 p.m. The Pinedale game is Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Moutain View vs. Lyman game as well as the Pinedale game will be broadcast and live-streamed with TRN Media. You can listen to the games on 92.1 KFRZ. The game will be live-streamed with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Buffalos have a 7-12 overall record and are 2-2 in conference. The Eagles are 4-15 overall with a 0-4 conference record. They are the bottom two teams in the 3A Southwest behind Pinedale and Lander Valley.

Both girls’ teams have had good years so far. The Lady Buffalos are 17-3 overall but 2-2 in conference. The Lady Eagles are 10-8 overall and share a similar 2-2 conference record. These two teams are second and third in the 3A Southwest respectively with Pinedale in first.

In the last game between the two Bridger Valley teams, the Buffalos defeated the Eagles while the Lady Eagles upset Mountain View.

The final score of the boys’ game was 40-34 in favor of Mountain View. Will Anderson led the Buffalos in scoring with nine points, earning seven in the first half. For Lyman, Caleb Smith led the way with 10 points and three blocks.

It was a tight first half between the Lady Eagles and Lady Buffalos. The score was tied at the half 17-17. Lyman then took control in the second half and defeated the Lady Buffalos 51-43.

Mountain View’s McKinlee Covolo and Lyman’s BriLee Bradshaw had great games as they led their respective teams in scoring. Covolo finished the game with 17 points and Bradshaw had 15. Owen Hanson was second in scoring for the Lady Eagles. She had 14 on the night with three made shots from behind the arc.

Check out more on the last Lyman vs. Mountain View game here.