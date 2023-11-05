Mountain View Lady Buffalos are Back-to-Back Volleyball State Champions, Lyman Finishes 3rd

CASPER – The two Bridger Valley teams returned to the State Championship Tournament this year for 3A Volleyball held in Casper Wyoming. Last year these two teams faced off in the Championship Match with Mountain View defeating the Lady Eagles.

Heading into the tournament this year the Lady Buffalos were the 2nd seed in the West with Lyman coming in as the 3rd. Both teams competed hard with the two teams combining for a 6-1 match record this weekend.

The Lady Buffalos would end up with a 9-1 set record and would win the State Championship for the 6th time in school history and their 2nd in a row

Lyman would be knocked out of 1st and 2nd place contention on day one against Douglas but would win the following two matches to compete for the 3rd place trophy against Douglas again. The Eagles would win and finish 3rd in the 3A conference.

Here is a look at how both Bridger Valley teams finished their fantastic seasons!

Mountain View

Thursday, Nov. 2 (W2) Mountain View defeated (E3) Wheatland 3-0 with scores of 25-9, 25-9, 25-15.

Friday, Nov. 3 Mountain View runs through (E1) Buffalo 3-0 with scores of 25-13, 25-10, 25-22. This victory secured their spot in the semifinals.

Saturday, Nov. 4 In the championship match, Mountain View defeated (W1) Powell 3-1 with scores of 25-20, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20. This victory made Mountain View the 3A champions, winning their 6th title in school history and repeating as the 3A champs.



Lyman

Thursday, Nov. 2 (W3) Lyman played against (E2) Douglas and lost 1-3 with scores of 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22. Lyman would be knocked out of contention for 1st and 2nd place.

Friday, Nov. 3 Lyman played against (E4) Torrington and won 3-0 with scores of 25-9, 25-11, 25-21. Lyman played against (E1) Buffalo and won 3-1 with scores of 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23. This win earned Lyman a shot for the 3rd-place trophy.

Saturday, Nov. 4 Lyman played against Douglas again and won 3-2 with scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 15-6 to secure the 3rd-place trophy.



Congratulations to both teams on another great year of Volleyball.