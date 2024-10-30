Mountain View Set to Host Wheatland in 2A Playoff Opener

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Mountain View Buffalos are set to host the Wheatland Bulldogs Friday at 1 p.m. in a familiar first-round playoff matchup.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game on KFRZ 92.1 FM. You can also listen to the game on our audio-only live stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

Coming off an impressive 8-1 season and clinching the top seed in the 2A West with last week’s win over the Lyman Eagles, Mountain View is looking to extend its dominance over Wheatland, whom they have not lost to since 2007. Last year, the two teams encountered each other twice, including a quarterfinal face-off. The Buffalos prevailed decisively with scores of 38-0 and 41-6.

Mountain View’s high-powered offense ranks among the top in 2A, averaging 353 yards per game, largely due to the formidable efforts of quarterback Justus Platts. Platts ranks second in 2A passing with 1,654 total yards, delivering a solid 58.9% completion rate and connecting on 19 touchdowns with only five interceptions. The Buffalos are equally threatening on the ground, led by Platts, whose 1,019 rushing yards put him in the top spot in the conference but is second in yards per game with 113.2. The team’s run game averages 169 yards per game, placing them in the top five rushing teams across 2A.

The Bulldogs, fourth in the 2A East with a 4-5 record, have shown moments of strength in their rushing defense, ranking third with an average of 109 yards allowed per game. They will rely on standout running back Waylon Milnes, who has rushed for 762 yards and nine touchdowns this season, to counter Mountain View’s high-scoring offense.

Defensively, Mountain View’s unit is one of the conference’s stingiest, allowing just 200 yards per game, ranking second in 2A. Their pass defense, in particular, is exceptional, with opponents averaging only 76 passing yards per game against them allowing a completion percentage of 38.6% while snagging 14 interceptions. Wheatland’s defense has proven solid as well, allowing an average of 207 yards per game, which places them third in 2A.

As these teams meet again in a quarterfinals showdown, Mountain View is aiming to continue their season with another deep playoff run. The Buffalos are poised for a strong showing, but Wheatland will look to upset and break Mountain View’s seven-game winning streak over them in this newfound playoff rivalry.