Mountain View Sweeps Farson-Eden in Season-Opening Doubleheader

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Mountain View Buffalos dominantly opened their basketball season, earning victories in both the girls’ and boys’ games against the Farson-Eden Pronghorns on Thursday evening. The Lady Buffalos cruised to a 57-23 win, while the boys edged out a 49-45 thriller.

Covolo Leads Buffalos in Commanding Win

Despite being a 1A team, the Lady Pronghorns held their own early against the 3A powerhouse Buffalos. Farson-Eden limited Mountain View to just 11 points in the second quarter while scoring nine of their own, entering halftime with hope of an upset. However, Mountain View’s relentless offense and suffocating defense in the second half proved too much, as the Buffalos poured in 28 points while holding Farson-Eden to just nine for the entire half.

Senior McKinlee Covolo delivered an outstanding performance, leading all scorers with 27 points, outscoring Farson-Eden singlehandedly. Fellow senior Addison Hickey added 14 points, converting six of nine free throws. For Farson-Eden, Rebecca Smith led with nine points, including all but two of the team’s second-half scoring.

Mountain View Pulls Off Narrow Victory

The boys’ game was a closely contested battle, with Farson-Eden showcasing why they are considered one of the top teams in 1A. The Pronghorns jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Buffalos began to chip away in the second, narrowing the gap to 25-23 by halftime.

Mountain View made crucial adjustments during the break, stifling Farson-Eden’s offense in the second half outside of Kaison Macy’s stellar performance. Macy scored all 20 of the Pronghorns’ second-half points, finishing with a game-high 29. However, the Buffalos’ balanced attack, led by Dash Madsen with 17 points and Ashton Colangelo’s 11 (10 in the first half), proved decisive as they outscored Farson-Eden 26-20 after halftime.

Looking Ahead

Mountain View’s successful season opener sets the tone for a competitive year, while Farson-Eden will aim to bounce back in their next outings. The next games TRN Media is providing coverage for are Friday, with the Lyman Eagles taking on Wind River in another doubleheader. The girls’ game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m. You can listen to the games on 92.1 KFRZ FM or you can watch out live HD video stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

