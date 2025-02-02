Mountain View Sweeps Lyman in Bridger Valley Rivalry Matchups

LYMAN — The Mountain View Buffalos and Lyman Eagles clashed in a pair of intense basketball rivalry games Friday night, with the Buffalos sweeping both matchups on the road in Lyman.

Lady Buffalos Rally in Second Half for 58-45 Victory

The girls’ game saw the Mountain View Lady Buffalos pull off a commanding 58-45 victory over the Lyman Lady Eagles, but the final score was a stark contrast to the defensive battle in the first half.

Mountain View led 18-8 at halftime in what was a slow offensive start for both squads. However, the third quarter erupted into a scoring frenzy, with the Lady Buffalos putting up 22 points while the Lady Eagles answered with 21 of their own. Addison Hickey was the spark for Mountain View, exploding for 16 points in the third quarter alone, including a perfect 6-for-6 performance from the free-throw line. Lyman’s Owen Hansen responded with four three-pointers in the frame, accounting for all 12 of her points in the quarter.

Despite Lyman’s push, the Lady Buffalos maintained their lead and outscored the Lady Eagles in every quarter to secure the 13-point win.

Hickey finished with a game-high 26 points, with 22 coming in the second half, and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. Her relative, Lillie Hickey, added six points, all after halftime, bringing their combined second-half total to 28 points.

McKinlee Covolo was the Lady Buffalos’ second-leading scorer with 11 points, including a team-best seven in the first half.

For Lyman, Hansen led the way with 17 points, sinking five three-pointers—all in the second half. Addison Smith followed with 15 points, as she and Hansen were the only Lady Eagles to score in the first half.

The two teams combined for 77 points in the second half.

Buffalos Edge Eagles in Boys’ Thriller, 43-40

The boys’ contest was a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final moments, with Mountain View pulling off a clutch 43-40 victory over Lyman.

The Buffalos took an early 11-9 lead after the first quarter, but Lyman responded by outscoring Mountain View 13-10 in the second to take a 22-21 lead at halftime.

Casey Walker was instrumental in keeping the Buffalos in the game, scoring 14 first-half points, including eight of the team’s 10 points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Eagles spread the ball around, with six different players scoring before halftime. Deavon Schear, Dallin Bradshaw, and Colter DeWitt each had five points to lead the balanced attack.

Lyman made key defensive adjustments in the third quarter, holding Mountain View to just six points until the final second of the period when Kolby Roitz drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cut the Eagles’ lead to 33-30 heading into the fourth.

That shot gave the Buffalos some momentum, but they still struggled to break through Lyman’s defense in the final quarter. However, they found success at the free-throw line, which proved to be the difference.

With under a minute left and Lyman leading by one, Walker was fouled on a three-point attempt by DeWitt, who fouled out on the play. A technical foul was also assessed, giving Walker five free-throw attempts. He made three of five, putting the Buffalos ahead 39-37. With possession returning to Mountain View after the technical, they extended the lead to 43-37 with just seven seconds remaining.

Lyman had one last chance and got the ball to Schear, who hit a three-pointer as time expired, but it wasn’t enough to force overtime.

Walker led all scorers with 24 points and was the only Bridger Valley player in double figures.

Lyman saw balanced contributions with DeWitt and Bradshaw each finishing with nine points, while Schear and Hayden Jackson added eight apiece.