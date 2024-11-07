Mountain View to Host Cokeville Following Commanding Quarterfinals Win Over Wheatland

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Mountain View Buffalos will face off against the Cokeville Panthers Friday at 1 p.m., hosting the Panthers after last week’s 40-0 shutout against Wheatland.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game on 92.1 KFRZ. You can also listen to our audio-only live stream on The Radio Network Facebook page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

The Buffalos enter the semifinal matchup ranked fourth in total offense, posting an average of 349 yards per game. Their balanced attack, averaging 182 yards on the ground and 167 through the air, has made them one of the most formidable units in 2A.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Quarterback Justus Platts, a driving force in the Buffalos’ offense, is likely out for this Friday due to a knee injury suffered on the second play from scrimmage a week ago. Platts has contributed significantly with 1,654 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season, ranking him second in Wyoming. The Buffalos also boast a strong rushing offense, averaging over six yards per attempt. With Platts out, Mountain View will rely on its deep running back corps and standout receivers Kolby Roitz and Brockton Walker, who have combined for over 800 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Mountain View’s defense has been equally dominant, ranking second in overall defense and allowing just 190 yards per game. Their pass defense, currently the best in the state, has limited opponents to 76 yards per game while forcing 17 interceptions. This unit will face a steady Cokeville ground game, which averages 179 rushing yards per game, led by standout rusher Kayson Walker, currently fifth in Class 2A with 800 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Buffalos’ winning formula of a versatile offense and staunch defense has propelled them into the top ranks of Class 2A. The Cokeville Panthers, meanwhile, bring their own strengths and look to gain an edge over Mountain View’s tough defensive front.