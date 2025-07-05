Mountain View’s Justus Platts Commits to Utah Tech

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mountain View quarterback Justus Platts announced his commitment to play Division I football at Utah Tech University Friday, marking a milestone for the standout signal caller before his senior season even kicks off.

Platts, originally from Texas, moved to Mountain View a few years ago and quickly established himself as one of Wyoming’s top football players. His coach, Brent Walk, called the commitment a “BIGTIME day” for the Buffaloes in a Facebook post, noting Platts is Utah Tech’s only quarterback offer in the class of 2026.

“VERY, VERY proud of this young man. Well deserved and CAN’T WAIT for August 18th,” Walk wrote, referencing Mountain View’s first week of practice before zero week.

Platts has been at the center of Mountain View’s deep playoff runs the past two years. As a sophomore, he led the Buffaloes to an undefeated regular season. Last fall, he helped guide the team to a 9-1 record in games he appeared in, though his junior campaign was cut short when he suffered a serious knee injury in the first half of the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Mountain View fell in the semifinals for the second straight season without its leader under center.

Platts still earned Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year honors and was named All-State. He led the classification in total yards with 2,706, and his 38 total touchdowns — 19 passing and 19 rushing — ranked second in 2A in both categories.

With Platts recovering from his injury since November, the Buffaloes are focused on taking the next step this fall.

He and his teammates open their 2025 season on Aug. 23 against Green River for zero week with their sights set on reaching the state championship game that has narrowly eluded them the past two years.

Utah Tech, based in St. George, Utah, competes at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.