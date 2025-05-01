Mountain View’s McKinlee Covolo Signs with Northwest College Basketball

Names of players in image from left to right. Charlee Porter, McKinlee Covolo, and Mylie Micheli. Courtesy photo by Chary Young Porter.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mountain View senior McKinlee Covolo will continue her basketball career at the next level after signing with Northwest College in Powell.

A three-time all-state and all-conference selection, Covolo completes a record-breaking career for the Buffalos. She was a four-year letter-winner and a three-year starter, helping Mountain View to two Class 3A state tournament appearances.

During the 2024-25 season, Covolo led the state in rebounding, averaging 12.8 per game and totaled 319 rebounds on the year, setting new school records in both statistics. She also averaged 16.4 points per game on 55% shooting from the field. Her scoring ranked sixth in Class 3A and third in the 3A West. She also added 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals per contest, finishing second in 3A in blocks and sixth overall in the state.

Covolo holds multiple school records, including career rebounds (940), single-season and career rebound averages, and career points (1,254).

As a junior, she averaged 15.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, helping the Buffalos to a 21-7 record. She posted 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore for a squad that went 22-7.

Covolo was named the 3A/4A Southwest Senior Student-Athlete of the Year and was a finalist for the Bob Carey Award, which honors Wyoming’s top high school basketball player.

In addition to basketball, she earned all-state honors in volleyball in 2024 and competed in track and field as a thrower during her time with MVHS.