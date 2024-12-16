Mountainaire Animal Clinic Helping Pets Since 1979

Mountainaire Animal Clinic is a full-service veterinary hospital offering a wide variety of comprehensive veterinary services for dogs and catshorseslarge animals and exotic pets.

“Large or small, we love them all!”

We are proud to be able to provide core services for our patients including wellness examsvaccinationsdental careinternal medicine and surgery. We also offer boarding services in our facility, providing your pet all of the care they need while they are away from home or recovering from an injury or surgery.

Our team of veterinarians are here for your companion. We have been working in the Rock Springs community for over 30 years and are committed to providing you and your animals with the best possible healthcare.

Our Pet Care Philosophy:
Mountainaire Animal Clinic operates on a philosophy of care and compassion. We are committed to educating our clients on how to keep their animals healthy year-round with proper exercise and good nutrition. We stay on top of the latest advances in veterinary technology and always remember that pets need loving care at each and every checkup-up and surgery. 

Contact us:

(307) 212-6165

Regular Hours:

  • Monday:08:00 am – 05:30 pm
  • Tuesday:08:00 am – 05:30 pm
  • Wednesday:08:00 am – 05:30 pm
  • Thursday:08:00 am – 05:30 pm
  • Friday:08:00 am – 05:30 pm
  • Saturday:Closed
  • Sunday:Closed

Book an Appointment Here

Here

