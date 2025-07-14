Mountainaire Animal Clinic Offers Equine Veterinary Care Services

Mountainaire Animal Clinic is a full-service veterinary hospital offering a wide variety of comprehensive veterinary services for dogs and cats, horses, large animals and exotic pets.

We are proud to be able to provide core services for our patients including wellness exams, vaccinations, dental care, internal medicine and surgery.

We also offer boarding services in our facility, providing your pet all of the care they need while they are away from home or recovering from an injury or surgery.

Our Pet Care Philosophy

Mountainaire Animal Clinic operates on a philosophy of care and compassion. We are committed to educating our clients on how to keep their animals healthy year-round with proper exercise and good nutrition. We stay on top of the latest advances in veterinary technology and always remember that pets need loving care at each and every checkup-up and surgery.

Equine Veterinary Services

The veterinarians at our animal hospital serving the Rock Springs area offer care for our horse patients with a focus on helping your horse achieve and maintain their optimal health and well-being.

From treatment and prevention of lameness, exams and preventive care, equine dentistry, and more we have the services you need to keep your horse healthy.

At Mountainaire Animal Clinic, we are proud to be able to provide care for your prized equine companions, whether they are pets, show animals or breeders. Our staff is dedicated to our equine patients’ needs so they can achieve their best health and best life.

Equine & Large Animal Vet in Rock Springs

Mountainaire Animal Clinic’s veterinarians provide all of the equine veterinary services and treatments your animal needs to remain healthy, comfortable and happy. Whether you require wellness exams and vaccinations, advanced diagnostic imaging, lameness exams and round repair, surgical procedures or dentistry, our Rock Springs vets can provide the care and services your beloved horse needs.

Coggins Testing

Coggins testing is vital for detecting Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA), a highly contagious, incurable viral disease which can cause recurring fever, anemia, weakness, and weight loss in horses. Most states require negative Coggins test certificates for horse transportation, exhibition, or sale.

Contact our Rock Springs veterinarians today to book a Coggins test for your horse.

Diagnostic Testing

Following a comprehensive physical examination, diagnostic tests may also be required in order to help your veterinarian to determine the exact cause of your horses health issues, from internal medicine conditions to lameness.

Lameness and other serious health issues are most effectively treated once the precise location and cause of your animal’s problem has been established.

If your veterinarians has any cause for concern based on the results of their initial examination and assessment of your horse’s health, they may recommend additional diagnostic tests and imaging, including ultrasounds and radiography, bloodwork, or tissue samples.

Diagnostic Imaging

If your horse is suffering from an injury or lameness issue, your vet may recommend an ultrasound and/or digital radiograph to help them get a clear view of the issue in order to form an accurate diagnosis.

Thanks to our Rock Springs in-house diagnostic laboratory equipment, our vets can use advanced diagnostic imaging equipment to obtain the best possible image of your horse’s skeletal or soft tissue issues.

Procedures & Treatments

Our equine trained vets at Mountainaire Animal Clinic provide a comprehensive range of services and treatments for hard-working horses and their proud owners including:

