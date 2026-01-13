Mountainfilm on Tour Comes to Rock Springs Feb. 7

ROCK SPRINGS — Mountainfilm on Tour is coming to the Broadway Theater Feb. 7, bringing a series of short documentary films to Rock Springs.

The films are curated by the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado and feature stories of adventure, resilience, culture, and the human spirit. The films coming to Rock Springs are centered on a wide range of outdoor activities such as rodeo, mountain biking, and snowboarding, while celebrating outdoor adventure and exploring deeper themes of identity, perseverance, and connection.

The event’s total runtime is approximately 107 minutes and includes an intermission. Seating is limited and tickets are available through the theater.