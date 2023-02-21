Mountainfilm on Tour to Show at Western Rock Springs Campus

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting the Mountainfilm on Tour Thursday, March 9.

The tour features eight short films at the Western’s Theatre beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event is free to the public, but seating is limited to the first 500 people. Doors will open at 6:30 PM.

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed, and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado.

The films explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art, and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour is hosted by Western’s Assistant Professor of Outdoor Recreation Clemencia Caporale with support from Western’s Cultural Affairs Committee. This lineup of eight inspiring short films demonstrates the beauty of the great outdoors and the impacts that aging, disability, and life can have on those who explore.

“Bringing the Mountainfilm festival to Rock Springs is about bringing the outdoor community together for a winter evening of inspiring films. I hope that watching these films motivates people to get out into the Wyoming landscape and explore,” Caporale said. “Western offers a variety of classes to teach people how to properly prepare and play in the outdoors.”

“Next semester’s lineup of classes includes Wilderness First Aid & Survival, Intro to Outdoor Recreation, Leave No Trace Training, Beginning Backpacking, and Hike, Camp, & Fish,” Caporale said.

Western’s most recent commitment to outdoor recreation was Mustang Loop. The school’s Board of Trustees donated land to local organizations to construct a multi-use mountain biking, hiking, and running trail system located behind the residence halls.

The main trail was completed last year, and is a coded green trail 42 inches wide, making it Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.

Western invites the public to attend this event, but due to language in three films, it cautions parents that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 years old.

Tickets will be available at the door Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Mountainfilm on Tour event or Western’s current outdoor classes contact Caporale at 307-382-1711 or email ccaporale@westernwyoming.edu.

A complete playlist of mountain film on tour can be found here.