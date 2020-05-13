Movie Theaters to Reopen in Limited Capacity; Restrictions Loosen for Gyms and Childcare Centers

CHEYENNE — Movie theaters and performance venues will be allowed to reopen in limited capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic hit Wyoming, while gyms and childcare centers will see loosened restrictions since the Wyoming public health orders have been modified.

Movie theaters and performance venues can reopen in a limited capacity and permit public gatherings of up to 25 persons.

Groups of six will be allowed to sit with each other, preferably of the same household. Businesses may make exceptions if a household consists of more than six persons.

Staff is required to wear face coverings, and Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Public Health Officer, encourages patrons to wear face coverings as much as possible as well.

Gyms may now open locker rooms, offer personal training and provide group classes for up to 20 participants.

Childcare centers will be permitted to have up to 25 people total in a classroom, including staff and kids. Parents are still being restricted from buildings as much as possible.

The full modified public health order can be found here.