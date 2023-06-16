Mow Jan “Martin” Lew (September 25, 1936 – June 12, 2023)

Mow Jan “Martin” Lew passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born September 25, 1936 in Canton, China to Hing Hem and Chou Tai Lew.

Martin attended school in China and Rock Springs.

He married Pui Kwun “Judy” Lew in Hong Kong on March 20, 1961.

Martin was co-owner of the New Grand Cafe for 23 years. In 1975, he was ready for a new adventure and he set out with Judy and their growing family to open Lew’s Family Restaurant, which they operated for 21 years. During his 44 years serving the communities of Sweetwater County, Martin viewed the folks walking in the restaurant not just as patrons, but more importantly, as friends and family. He had the unusual knack of welcoming people as they walked through the door of his business by always remembering their first names, regardless if the customers made their way over to Rock Springs from the Bridger Valley, the Farson-Eden area, or just next door from Green River. Families from around the county made a frequent habit of stopping by the restaurant for a good meal and better conversation after church each Sunday, before returning to their homes in preparation for the upcoming week.

His appreciation didn’t stop with just the customers. He valued everyone who helped him make his dream possible. The folks working with Martin felt his warmth and generosity with parties around the holidays. He did the best he could to provide flexibility to his extended family to help address their personal circumstances. Finally, his greatest pride and joy were reserved for his own family. Like many of us today, he knew his source of his strength came from all of the love he gave his wife and children, which was returned right back to him. Martin was the epitome of respect and hard-work; traits he lived to see continue on and bleed through everything his kids and grandkids put their minds to.

Martin and Judy settled in Rock Springs in 1961, with the immigrant’s dream: the ambition of providing a life of health and happiness for his family. The sacrifices he made for his family are the foundation from which his children and grandchildren have built their lives. Martin was happiest as he watched that achievement come to fruition, celebrating life’s accomplishments and milestones with his children and grandchildren together, ideally over a good meal.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Judy of Rock Springs; two sons, Billy Lew and wife Lennie of Rock Springs, Raymond Lew and wife Jill of Beaverton, Oregon; and one daughter, Nancy Edmiston and husband Rob of Portland, Oregon; six grandchildren, Timothy Martin Lew, Cassandra Irene Lew, Anthony Ray Lew, Kathleen Rebecca Lew, Eryn Wong Edmiston, and Amy Elizabeth Lew; two sisters, Susie Shaw and husband David of York, Maine, and Mae Jing Lau and husband Tony of Potomac, Maryland; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hing Hem Lew and Chou Tai Lew; and two sisters, Wai Jing Chan and Mo Ching Lam.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street in Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Martin’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer,1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com