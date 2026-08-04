MSHA Confirms Fatality at Tata Chemicals

MSHA Confirms Fatality at Tata Chemicals

TaTa Chemicals manufacturing facility west of Green River.

GREEN RIVER — A person died at the Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners facility west of Green River July 29 according to a report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

MSHA says the incident took place at 6 p.m. July 29, listing it as a slip or a fall. Further information was not available on MSHA’s website. SweetwaterNOW contacted the Tata Chemicals facility near Green River for further information as well as the Green River MSHA office, but those calls were not returned as of the publication of this post.

SweetwaterNOW will publish additional information as it becomes available.

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