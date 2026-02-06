Muley Fanatic Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to Host Mule Deer Days

March 13-15 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs

**FREE ADMISSION** FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

BIG RAFFLES – ENTERTAINMENT- SEMINARS – VENDORS – GAMES – MULE DEER DISPLAY

For more information, visit Muledeerdays.org

