Muley Fanatic Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to Host Mule Deer Days

March 21-23 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs

**FREE ADMISSION** FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

200 GUN RAFFLE – ENTERTAINMENT- SEMINARS – VENDORS – GAMES – MULE DEER DISPLAY

The Muley Fanatic Foundation and The Wyoming Game and Fish Department present the 3rd Annual Mule Deer Days to promote and celebrate the icon of the American West. The focus of this event will be to showcase the conservation work that has and continues to be done for mule deer, a species that has declined nearly 40% over the last three decades. In addition, the WGFD Inspire a Kid initiative will be on hand to introduce youth to the outdoors by providing a host of engaging activities and resources.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The three-day event will feature an incredible display of mule deer as well as a packed complex of vendors from some of the biggest names in the hunting industry to include KUIU, Weatherby, Maven, Gunwerks, Kel-Tec, Baby Booners, Azyre, Dead Air Silencers, and Black Ovis to name a few. Also on hand will be MFF ambassadors Cody and Kelsy Robbins from the television hunting show Live2Hunt.

Also featured over all three days will be a suite of educational seminars that will cover a variety of topics associated with conservation, hunting and back country first aid. There will be two dinners, the KUIU Deer Camp, Friday March 21 and Casino Night, Saturday March 22. For tickets or more information, please go to muledeerdays.org