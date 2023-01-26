Muley Fanatic Foundation & WY Game and Fish to Host Mule Deer Days

In what is being organized to become the mule deer conservation event of the Cowboy State, the Muley Fanatic Foundation and The Wyoming Game and Fish Department are teaming up March 10 and 11 to host Mule Deer Days, a weekend of mule deer conservation at the Sweetwater County events complex in Rock Springs.

Organized to promote and celebrate the icon of the American West, the focus of this event will be to showcase the conservation work that has and continues to be done for mule deer, a species that has declined by nearly 40% over the last two decades.

Mule deer conservation efforts have, and continue to be high priority for the WGFD and is the primary reason for the inception of MFF which was established in 2012. This gathering will provide a great opportunity to truly celebrate a species that is held in the highest regard.

“We are excited to partner with the Muley Fanatic Foundation to host Mule Deer Days in what is destined to become an annual event,” said WGFD Director Brian Nesvik.

MFF has proven over the last decade their commitment to mule deer conservation and this event is going to raise the bar to bring awareness and celebrate the accomplishments and challenges that mule deer face as well as bring sportsman and sportswomen together to celebrate our hunting heritage. -WGFD Director, Brian Nesvik

EVENT DETAILS

Both days will offer a display of some of the finest mule deer harvested in Wyoming as well as the WGFD Inspire a Kid initiative that will feature an indoor archery shoot, air rifle shoot, migration obstacle course, wildlife identification station, hunter education ethics trail, mule deer worksheet and the Poach Coach by the Wyoming Game Wardens Association.

In addition, a multitude of national based vendors from some of the biggest names in the hunting industry to include KUIU, Weatherby, Kenetrek, Lucid Optics, Phone Skope and more will be on hand offering product demonstrations and giveaways.

Speaking of giveaways and raffles, there will be several, including a 200 gun raffle, a custom-built Tuff Stuff Overland adventure trailer and a 2023 Wyoming Governor’s license will be given away on Saturday.

Also featured over both days is a schedule of several engaging seminars covering a variety of topics to include: migration, habitat, licensing, shed collection, grizzly bear update, chronic wasting disease, taxidermy, red-dots in the field, choosing the right optics, predator calling, wildlife crossings and more.

DAILY DETAILS

Friday only offerings include the Annie Oakley Women’s only brunch sponsored by Sportsman’s Warehouse with guest speaker Sereena Thompson, a renowned huntress, dedicated to helping other ladies get into hunting. Evening entertainment features The Flip Flop Guy and live music from Hardwood Heart formerly known as the Dodgy Mountain Men.

Saturday’s slate includes the MFF Life Member Breakfast sponsored by KUIU featuring globally recognized scientist and conservationist Shane Mahoney; dinner from Big Dave’s Dutch Oven; a 40-item live auction to include: multiple Commissioner licenses, 3 Governor’s licenses, Governor’s bison license, Belize jungle adventure, Alaskan fishing trip, Texas Pig hunt, Louisiana In-shore fishing adventure, Cancun vacation, Alaska Cruise, custom firearms and artwork; and entertainment from comedian and social media personality known for his backcountry and hillbilly persona Ginger Billy.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Mule Deer Days has been an idea that has been in MFF’s think tank for years as so many of Wyoming’s neighboring states host annual conservation expo events. The time is now for Wyoming to get in this arena and establish Mule Deer Days as the staple mule deer specific conservation event. The effort to put together this inaugural event has been tremendous so that right out of the gate it would be successful and build with momentum for future gatherings.

The definitive difference that this event will have in comparison to others is that 70% of the net revenue that is generated from Mule Deer Days will be allocated by an all-volunteer project committee made up of Wyoming sportsmen and sportswomen to mule deer-based projects in Wyoming.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities and tickets go to MULE DEER DAYS 2023

or call the MFF office at (307) 875-3133.