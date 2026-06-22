Muley Fanatic Foundation’s Weatherby Edition Calendar Raffle Returns for 2027

The Muley Fanatic Foundation is bringing back one of its most popular fundraising events with the return of the 2027 Weatherby Edition Calendar Raffle.

Designed for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and supporters of wildlife conservation, this year’s raffle features 110 total gun drawings throughout 2027, giving participants opportunities to win premium firearms all year long while supporting an important cause.

A Tradition of Quality

The Weatherby Edition highlights the legacy of one of the most respected names in the firearms industry. Founded in 1945, Weatherby has built a reputation for innovation, precision, and craftsmanship. The 2027 calendar also features firearms and products from industry-leading manufacturers, including Gunwerks and Seekins Precision.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Each month showcases featured firearms and scheduled drawings, making the calendar more than just a fundraiser. It’s a year-long chance to win.

Supporting Wildlife Conservation

Every calendar purchased helps support the Muley Fanatic Foundation’s mission of conserving wildlife, improving habitat, supporting youth outdoor education, and preserving Wyoming’s hunting heritage for future generations.

The foundation has long been dedicated to projects that benefit wildlife and outdoor recreation across the region, and this annual raffle continues to play an important role in funding those efforts.

Calendar Details

$100 per calendar

1 10 total firearm drawings

10 total firearm drawings Drawings held throughout 2027

Featured firearms from Weatherby, Gunwerks, Seekins Precision, and more

Calendars ship in July

Get Yours Before They’re Gone

The Weatherby Edition Calendar Raffle has become a highly anticipated event each year, and quantities are limited. Whether you’re looking for a chance to win top-tier firearms or simply want to support wildlife conservation efforts, this raffle offers an exciting opportunity to do both.

Purchase your calendar today and be part of another great year supporting the Muley Fanatic Foundation.