Muley Fanatics Invites you to Putting the “U” in Hunt

The Muley Fanatic Foundation (MFF) is pleased to announce a special event on January 22 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs to showcase the Putting the “U” in Hunt program and asks that you please attend and support this difference making effort.

WHEN Wednesday

January 22nd Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Broadway Theater

618 Broadway St. Rock Springs

The Putting the “U” in Hunt program was established with the inception of MFF in 2012 and was designed to give youth with life threatening or terminal illnesses the opportunity to hunt big game in Wyoming. To date, 112 youth participants from all over the United States have participated in the program with all successfully harvesting either deer, elk or pronghorn.

“While only a small part of the many labors of MFF, the PTUIH program is the most rewarding,” said MFF President/CEO Joshua Coursey. “The impact that this program affords these youth and their families is beyond words. Its magical. Its special. Its lifetime memories made in the field. The best place to make memories.”

The January 22 event will celebrate the program with raffles, silent auction, three films and a special guest speaker. Doors open at 5:30. Admission is $20 and includes a new release Front Range leather patch PTUIH hat, Dickey’s BBQ and beverages. 100% of the proceeds generated are earmarked for the PTUIH program that by design are no-costs to youth or their families.

“It is a staple of this program that families experience no financial burden to participate. Whether the youth and their families are from Wyoming, Ohio or South Carolina, it doesn’t matter, we cover all costs associated with this special opportunity for it not be a financial burden on these families. License fees, travel, lodging, meals, meat processing/shipping and taxidermy/shipping. This can only occur with the support of many and we are forever grateful for the amazing amount of support given to this invaluable program,” adds Coursey.

PTUIH is a MFF partnership with the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission that allocates earmarked licenses for youths with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and allow them to hunt in hunt areas 5 days before they open to the general public.

Sponsors of this special event include: Birch Family Dentistry, Bitter Creek Outdoors, Full Circle Wealth Strategies, Industrial Services, Inc., Kel-Tec, SweewaterNow, The Radio Network, WHS Engineering and Surveying, First Choice Ford, Weatherby, Maven, Western Wyoming Beverages, Monster Buck Coffee, Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating, Tegeler & Associates, Nikk Nacks, Holiday Inn, Quality Inn, Pitt Stop Signs & Graphics, Infinity Power & Controls and Summit Accounting Services.

If you know of any youth that would be interested in this program please contact

MFF HQ office (307) 875-3133

or

Joshua Coursey directly at 307-389-7495 or josh@muleyfanatic.org