Mullen Fire Causes Evacuations Sunday, Expected to Grow Due to Strong Winds

ALBANY COUNTY — Sunday afternoon, Albany County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) requested the evacuation of the Keystone area to better allow for fire support to focus on mitigation. The Mullen Fire was rapidly approaching the area.

In addition, due to strong winds and the movement of the Mullen Fire, Albany County EMA also requested the Centennial Valley to prepare for potential evacuations. This area includes private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany, Centennial, extending North West to the Snowy Range along highway 130, and all areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

As of Monday morning, the Mullen Fire remains at 13,835 acres with two percent containment near the fire’s heel on the west side. Aerial resources were successful is checking fire growth to the east & southeast, keeping it from entering the Rambler area at this time.

Fire growth was not as intense as expected Sunday afternoon, with mainly interior burning & some expansion around the middle of the burn. The fire has slowed after coming out of wilderness.

However, a Red Flag Warning is in place, which is a concern. There is high probability for fire growth throughout the day due to strong, gusty winds. The winds could push the fire in multiple directions, but likely east and northeast.

The fire is aligned with fuels and topography to make a run up Mullen Creek headwaters, into Douglas Creek and Middle Fork Little Laramie.

For updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.