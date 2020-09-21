Mullen Fire Causes Evacuations Sunday, Expected to Grow Due to Strong Winds

Mullen Fire Causes Evacuations Sunday, Expected to Grow Due to Strong Winds

As of Sunday evening, the Mullen Fire had grown to 13,835 acres with two percent containment. Inciweb photo

ALBANY COUNTY — Sunday afternoon, Albany County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) requested the evacuation of the Keystone area to better allow for fire support to focus on mitigation. The Mullen Fire was rapidly approaching the area.

In addition, due to strong winds and the movement of the Mullen Fire, Albany County EMA also requested the Centennial Valley to prepare for potential evacuations. This area includes private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany, Centennial, extending North West to the Snowy Range along highway 130, and all areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

As of Monday morning, the Mullen Fire remains at 13,835 acres with two percent containment near the fire’s heel on the west side. Aerial resources were successful is checking fire growth to the east & southeast, keeping it from entering the Rambler area at this time.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Fire growth was not as intense as expected Sunday afternoon, with mainly interior burning & some expansion around the middle of the burn. The fire has slowed after coming out of wilderness.

However, a Red Flag Warning is in place, which is a concern. There is high probability for fire growth throughout the day due to strong, gusty winds. The winds could push the fire in multiple directions, but likely east and northeast.

The fire is aligned with fuels and topography to make a run up Mullen Creek headwaters, into Douglas Creek and Middle Fork Little Laramie.

For updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.

Related Articles

Head Start Student is First COVID-19 Case in SCSD No. 1

Head Start Student is First COVID-19 Case in SCSD No. 1

UW Researchers Develop Technology to Identify Animals in Photos

UW Researchers Develop Technology to Identify Animals in Photos

Absentee Voting Begins, Secretary of State Outlines Quarantine Voting

Absentee Voting Begins, Secretary of State Outlines Quarantine Voting

COVID Cases in UW College of Law Prompt Closure, Other Actions

COVID Cases in UW College of Law Prompt Closure, Other Actions