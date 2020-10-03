Mullen Fire Grows to 136,840 Acres, 6 Percent Contained

ALBANY COUNTY — This morning, the Mullen Fire was reported to have been 6 percent contained on two sections of the fire perimeter: The west flank south of A Bar A Ranch, and the east flank where the Mullen Fire met the Squirrel Creek Fire burn area.

The fire’s size is now 136,840 acres, based on an aerial infrared measurement made at 11:00 pm last night.

Yesterday’s firing operations successfully defended a group of structures in the Pelton Creek drainage, and expanded the defensive line along the north sides of Colorado Hwy. 127 and Colorado Hwy. 125.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Firefighters quickly suppressed several spot fires on the south flank, guided by real-time aerial infrared imagery from an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS, or “drone”). When conditions are favorable on Saturday, firefighters will continue firing operations to extend control lines.

To stay up to date on the Mullen Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.