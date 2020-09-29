Mullen Fire Grows to 82,649 Acres; Containment Reduced to Zero Percent

ALBANY COUNTY — The Mullen Fire has grown to 82,649 acres and containment has been reduced to zero percent after growth on the southwest flank Monday night.

Firefighters worked through the night to aggressively defend structures. The potential for this fire to spread remains high, and it is likely that this fire will continue to be active until a substantial season-ending snow or rain event occurs.

Strong winds and low humidity are predicted for the next 72 hours and beyond, which crews are expecting to cause high potential for fire growth.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The fire is now staffed with 738 personnel, with aircraft operating out of Rob Roy Reservoir and Lake Hattie to deliver water to hot spots along the fire’s perimeter, according to an update on Governor Mark Gordon’s Facebook page. Assessments are continuing, but no firm numbers on structure losses are yet available.

The Mullen Fire started on September 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest, about 38 miles west of Laramie. The cause is still under investigation. As of now, the expected containment date is set for October 30.

To stay up to date on fire activity and information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.