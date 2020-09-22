Mullen Fire Remains at 2 Percent Containment; Concerns for Fire Growth Persist

ALBANY COUNTY — As of Tuesday morning, the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest remained two percent contained and was at 13,504 acres. The acreage of the fire was reduced from the previous day due to more accurate mapping.

Over 100 firefighters are reported to be on location of the fire.

The fire has crossed the 500 Road on the north, and the 511 road on the northeast. On the south, the fire has crossed the 512 Road and is active in the Sheep Creek drainage.

The fire is burning in extremely rugged terrain, with live blowdown and beetle-killed deadfall. Extreme fire behavior is possible as strong, gusty winds could push the fire in multiple directions, but likely east and northeast.

As of this morning, aerial firefighters have successfully defended the Rambler community, by applying retardant along roads where prior fire mitigation projects had reduced the available fuels. Ground and aerial operations continue working to slow fire growth toward private properties on the west, east, and north.

Firefighters are assessing structures in evacuated areas nearest the fire, and preparing to implement defenses to protect those structures.

Active fire behavior is expected to continue, even after dark. Some firefighters are being assigned to a night shift to continue operations.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Lake Creek community, Rambler community, Rob Roy community, Keystone communities: Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch, and the 507C cabin grouping.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. More information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.