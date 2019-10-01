Multiple Agencies Dismantle Sweetwater County Drug Trafficking Organization

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Since September 2018, multiple law enforcement personnel from a number of agencies began an investigation into the illegal distribution, transportation, and use of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

Those involved in the investigation include: Special Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), Task Force Officers with Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Evanston Police Department, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol, in cooperation with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

Through the course of the investigation, DCI Agents identified Alexis “Lexi” K. Morgan and Albert E. Morgan as sources of supply for Methamphetamine and Heroin in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

The Morgans are accused of bringing in multiple pound quantities of Methamphetamine and Heroin for redistribution in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. DCI Agents identified several out of state sources of illicit drugs who were used to maintain the Morgans’ supply of Methamphetamine and Heroin. Through investigative means, DCI Agents have identified these out of state sources to be located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.

During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted controlled purchases of Methamphetamine from the Morgans and several co-conspirators, totaling over one kilogram of Methamphetamine. Lab Analysis revealed a portion of the tested evidence items from the controlled purchases yielded 99% pure Methamphetamine. DCI Agents learned Lexi Morgan and Albert Morgan both own and/or manage the A&M Pawn Shop located at 431 North Front Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming and were operating the drug trafficking organization through the Pawn Shop.

On July 15, 2019, DCI Agents, in cooperation with Green River Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, culminated the investigation by serving five residential search warrants in the Rock Springs, Wyoming area and arresting 26 members of the organization. DCI Agents assisted Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Phoenix Department of Public Safety in service of residential search warrants, charges and arrests of four sources of supply for the Morgans. In total, DCI Agents seized approximately 27 pounds of Methamphetamine, 54 firearms, several ounces of Heroin and several thousand dollars of U.S. currency. The investigation is still ongoing and all suspects are presumed innocent.

Bags of meth that were seized.

A gun and three bags of meth that were seized.

The following members were arrested and charged for the following violations of the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act.

MORGAN, ALEXIS KAY

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in a Drug Free School Zone

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) to a Person Under 18

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), six counts

MORGAN, ALBERT ELBRIDGE

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts

SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

ZUMPFE, KAREN SUE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

RUMLER-SPARKS, MARCY JO

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

LOPEZ-SMITH, CAROL ANN

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts

TOMASINI, JASON LEROY

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possess with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

PENN, BRANDY MARIE

Age: 25

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Arresting Agency: PHOENIX DPS

BORQUEZ, ALEJANDRO

Age: 28

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Arresting Agency: PHOENIX DPS

SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETTE

Age: 50

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: LAS VEGAS METRO PD

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

SHEPARD SCOTT, SARA KATHLEEN

Age: 43

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: LAS VEGAS METRO PD

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

CAIN, NICOLE ANN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

COLLINS, LANCE RUSSELL

Age: 41

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Interference with a Peace Officer

Defrauding Drug and Alcohol Screening Tests

HERNANDEZ-KIDD, TANYA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Child Endangerment (Methamphetamine)

MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

HARPER-NIX, LACEA ANN

Age: 27

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

HARLOW, CHRISTY ANN

Age: 52

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

LONG, RUSTI JEAN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-08-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Xanax)

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

DODD, JAMIE LEE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-08-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charge:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

STROH, JASON THEODORE

Age: 36

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)

BYERLY, BRAD LEE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

ATHERTON, NOAH JAMES

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers

YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

WHITNEY, ANTHONY DAVID

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-08-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in a Drug Free School Zone, four counts

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2019-07-17

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charge: