Multiple Agencies Dismantle Sweetwater County Drug Trafficking Organization

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Since September 2018, multiple law enforcement personnel from a number of agencies began an investigation into the illegal distribution, transportation, and use of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.
Those involved in the investigation include: Special Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), Task Force Officers with Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Evanston Police Department, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol, in cooperation with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
Through the course of the investigation, DCI Agents identified Alexis “Lexi” K. Morgan and Albert E. Morgan as sources of supply for Methamphetamine and Heroin in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.
The Morgans are accused of bringing in multiple pound quantities of Methamphetamine and Heroin for redistribution in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. DCI Agents identified several out of state sources of illicit drugs who were used to maintain the Morgans’ supply of Methamphetamine and Heroin. Through investigative means, DCI Agents have identified these out of state sources to be located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.
During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted controlled purchases of Methamphetamine from the Morgans and several co-conspirators, totaling over one kilogram of Methamphetamine. Lab Analysis revealed a portion of the tested evidence items from the controlled purchases yielded 99% pure Methamphetamine. DCI Agents learned Lexi Morgan and Albert Morgan both own and/or manage the A&M Pawn Shop located at 431 North Front Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming and were operating the drug trafficking organization through the Pawn Shop.
On July 15, 2019, DCI Agents, in cooperation with Green River Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, culminated the investigation by serving five residential search warrants in the Rock Springs, Wyoming area and arresting 26 members of the organization. DCI Agents assisted Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Phoenix Department of Public Safety in service of residential search warrants, charges and arrests of four sources of supply for the Morgans. In total, DCI Agents seized approximately 27 pounds of Methamphetamine, 54 firearms, several ounces of Heroin and several thousand dollars of U.S. currency. The investigation is still ongoing and all suspects are presumed innocent.
The following members were arrested and charged for the following violations of the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act.
MORGAN, ALEXIS KAY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in a Drug Free School Zone
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) to a Person Under 18
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), six counts
MORGAN, ALBERT ELBRIDGE
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts
SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
ZUMPFE, KAREN SUE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts
RUMLER-SPARKS, MARCY JO
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
LOPEZ-SMITH, CAROL ANN
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts
TOMASINI, JASON LEROY
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possess with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)
PENN, BRANDY MARIE
Age: 25
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: PHOENIX DPS
BORQUEZ, ALEJANDRO
Age: 28
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: PHOENIX DPS
SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETTE
Age: 50
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: LAS VEGAS METRO PD
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
SHEPARD SCOTT, SARA KATHLEEN
Age: 43
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: LAS VEGAS METRO PD
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
CAIN, NICOLE ANN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
COLLINS, LANCE RUSSELL
Age: 41
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Interference with a Peace Officer
- Defrauding Drug and Alcohol Screening Tests
COLLINS, LANCE RUSSELL
Age: 41
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Interference with a Peace Officer
- Defrauding Drug and Alcohol Screening Tests
HERNANDEZ-KIDD, TANYA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Child Endangerment (Methamphetamine)
MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
HARPER-NIX, LACEA ANN
Age: 27
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
HARLOW, CHRISTY ANN
Age: 52
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
LONG, RUSTI JEAN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-08-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Xanax)
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
DODD, JAMIE LEE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-08-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charge:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
STROH, JASON THEODORE
Age: 36
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Date: 2019-08-20
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)
BYERLY, BRAD LEE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Date: 2019-08-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)
ATHERTON, NOAH JAMES
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-08-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
WHITNEY, ANTHONY DAVID
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in a Drug Free School Zone, four counts
- Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-07-17
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charge:
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)