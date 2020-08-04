Multiple Agencies Respond to Wildland Fire South of Highway 191

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Fire Department responded to a wildland fire on Monday, August 3, in the area of Clay Basin off of Highway 191, south towards the Utah State Line.

According to Mike Bournazian, Sweetwater County Fire Warden, the fire was reported at about 2pm. Resources from the Sweetwater County Fire Department, Rock Springs BLM, Vernal BLM, along with multiple aircraft responded and continue to work this fire throughout the afternoon and evening.

Bournazian said the estimated size of the fire is about 100 acres, and is hard to access in very steep rugged terrain. The fire is being called the “Richard Fire”.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

More information to come as it becomes available.