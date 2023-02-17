Multiple Event Winners Dominate February’s Gymkhana

ROCK SPRINGS — The next-to-last Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena for this winter season produced domination by riders and horses which finished first in two or more of the events.

The events included barrel racing and pole bending and a third event, called “Thread the Needle”.

Kaisley Kennedy and her horse Hank won all three events in the 6 and under competition category, posting times of 34.817 seconds in barrels, 47.771 seconds in poles, and 22.63 seconds in the Thread the Needle event.

In the age 14-17 competition, Zoey Robison and her two separate mounts swept the field, finishing first in barrels, poles, and Thread the Needle, with time of, respectively, 16.211, 22.612, and 23.618 seconds.

Other multiple winners were Kennedy Kleinlein in ages 7-9 barrels and Thread the Needle, Tenlee Maycock in 10-13 poles and Thread the Needle, Stephanie Root in 18-39 barrels and poles, and Mari Headrick in 40+ barrels and poles.

Best of Show

The overall best effort of the day probably belonged to Oaklee Hoffman of Lonetree, 11, who posted that fastest time in the barrel racing, at 15.981. Given the dimensions of the Indoor Arena, where approximately 95 percent of the times are in the 16-18 seconds range, Hoffman’s performance on her horse Tuesday was the equivalent of burning rubber in a drag race.

Success in barrel racing is hugely dependent on getting around that first barrel cleanly and not having to make up time getting around the second and third barrels in the double-cloverleaf pattern. Hoffman likes to get around the first barrel in about one second.

A barrel racer who knocks over that first barrel incurs a 5-second penalty and is well aware of being out of the running for a competitive time, and thus the rider will often slow her horse down to a training lope speed. Horse and rider must also not “break the pattern”. If the cloverleaf pattern is broken by a horse that turns off to the side after perhaps being unsure what to do as it approaches a barrel or is perhaps intimidated by the barrel, the horse’s rider may incur a no-time finish.

The same goes in pole bending. A broken pattern around one or more of the six poles set 21 feet apart may also result in a no-time.

Savannah Helmetag, 25, of Rawlins, expressed a more typical approach. “I’m hoping to get around that first barrel in six seconds,” Helmetag said.

“I try for two or three seconds,” said Kira Folks, 16, from Rock Springs, referring to just circling around the first barrel itself, apart from the approach and getaway to the next barrel. “I try to get around as fast as I can.”

Barrel racers try for as tight of circles around each barrel as possible. A barrel racer can jiggle the barrel as long as she doesn’t knock it over. A too-wide circle that results in several extra seconds of time getting around any of the barrels is another mulligan that can result in a non-competitive time.

The final Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana of the season is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, when overall champions will be crowned.





Barrel Racing

Ages 6 & under

Kaisley Kennedy, 34.817

Karter Parker, 43.878

Kaisley Kennedy, 44.256

Ages 7-9

Kennedy Kleinlein, 16.656

Sadie Nichols, 17.004

Kennedy Kleinlein, 17.581

Ages 10-13

Oaklee Hoffman, 15.981

Oaklee Hoffman, 17.011

Tenlee Maycock, 17.633

Ages 14-17

Zoey Robison, 16.211

Zoey Robison, 16.518

Makinsy Huntington, 18.468

Ages 18-39

Stephanie Root, 16.262

Taylor Allen, 16.279

Sandra Johnson, 17.335

Ages 40 +

Mari Headrick, 16.792

Patty Bindl, 16.895

Patty Bindl, 17.138

Pole Bending

Ages 6 & under

Kaisley Kennedy, 47.771

Wyatt Carpenter, 53.66

Karter Parker, 57.422

Ages 7-9

Sadie Nichols, 22.051

Kennedy Kleinlein, 24.64

Eberlee Okarma, 24.725

Ages 10-13

Tenlee Maycock, 24.243

Andrew Degrassi, 25.774

Oaklee Hoffman, 26.876

Ages 14-17

Zoey Robison, 22.612

Kendra Huntington, 23.895

Zoey Robison, 25.73

Ages 18-39

Stephanie Root, 23.949

Savannah Helmetag, 26.324

Nakel Philpot, 27.645

Ages 40 +

Mari Headrick, 23.574

Mari Headrick, 25.736

Kimberly Foran, 26.095

Thread the Needle

Ages 6 & under

Kaisley Kennedy, 46.293

Karter Parker, 47.225

Wyatt Carpenter, 55.798

Ages 7-9

Kennedy Kleinlein, 22.63

Sadie Nichols, 27.737

Cedar Kirk, 37.917

Ages 10-13

Tenlee Maycock, 23.523

Andrew Degrassi, 24.65

Bentley Maxfield, 28.691

Ages 14-17

Zoey Robison, 23.768

Brynn Abbott, 23.975

Kendra Huntington, 25.038

Ages 18-39

Nakel Philpott, 23.155

Kaitlyn Duran, 25.003

Samantha Hakala, 25.98

Ages 40+

Dori Fritz, 24.51

Rick Helson, 24.949

Kimberly Foran, 24.965