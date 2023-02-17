Multiple Event Winners Dominate February’s Gymkhana

ROCK SPRINGS — The next-to-last Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena for this winter season produced domination by riders and horses which finished first in two or more of the events.
The events included barrel racing and pole bending and a third event, called “Thread the Needle”.
Kaisley Kennedy and her horse Hank won all three events in the 6 and under competition category, posting times of 34.817 seconds in barrels, 47.771 seconds in poles, and 22.63 seconds in the Thread the Needle event.
In the age 14-17 competition, Zoey Robison and her two separate mounts swept the field, finishing first in barrels, poles, and Thread the Needle, with time of, respectively, 16.211, 22.612, and 23.618 seconds.
Other multiple winners were Kennedy Kleinlein in ages 7-9 barrels and Thread the Needle, Tenlee Maycock in 10-13 poles and Thread the Needle, Stephanie Root in 18-39 barrels and poles, and Mari Headrick in 40+ barrels and poles.
Best of Show
The overall best effort of the day probably belonged to Oaklee Hoffman of Lonetree, 11, who posted that fastest time in the barrel racing, at 15.981. Given the dimensions of the Indoor Arena, where approximately 95 percent of the times are in the 16-18 seconds range, Hoffman’s performance on her horse Tuesday was the equivalent of burning rubber in a drag race.
Success in barrel racing is hugely dependent on getting around that first barrel cleanly and not having to make up time getting around the second and third barrels in the double-cloverleaf pattern. Hoffman likes to get around the first barrel in about one second.
A barrel racer who knocks over that first barrel incurs a 5-second penalty and is well aware of being out of the running for a competitive time, and thus the rider will often slow her horse down to a training lope speed. Horse and rider must also not “break the pattern”. If the cloverleaf pattern is broken by a horse that turns off to the side after perhaps being unsure what to do as it approaches a barrel or is perhaps intimidated by the barrel, the horse’s rider may incur a no-time finish.
The same goes in pole bending. A broken pattern around one or more of the six poles set 21 feet apart may also result in a no-time.
Savannah Helmetag, 25, of Rawlins, expressed a more typical approach. “I’m hoping to get around that first barrel in six seconds,” Helmetag said.
“I try for two or three seconds,” said Kira Folks, 16, from Rock Springs, referring to just circling around the first barrel itself, apart from the approach and getaway to the next barrel. “I try to get around as fast as I can.”
Barrel racers try for as tight of circles around each barrel as possible. A barrel racer can jiggle the barrel as long as she doesn’t knock it over. A too-wide circle that results in several extra seconds of time getting around any of the barrels is another mulligan that can result in a non-competitive time.
The final Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana of the season is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, when overall champions will be crowned.
Barrel Racing
Ages 6 & under
Kaisley Kennedy, 34.817
Karter Parker, 43.878
Kaisley Kennedy, 44.256
Ages 7-9
Kennedy Kleinlein, 16.656
Sadie Nichols, 17.004
Kennedy Kleinlein, 17.581
Ages 10-13
Oaklee Hoffman, 15.981
Oaklee Hoffman, 17.011
Tenlee Maycock, 17.633
Ages 14-17
Zoey Robison, 16.211
Zoey Robison, 16.518
Makinsy Huntington, 18.468
Ages 18-39
Stephanie Root, 16.262
Taylor Allen, 16.279
Sandra Johnson, 17.335
Ages 40 +
Mari Headrick, 16.792
Patty Bindl, 16.895
Patty Bindl, 17.138
Pole Bending
Ages 6 & under
Kaisley Kennedy, 47.771
Wyatt Carpenter, 53.66
Karter Parker, 57.422
Ages 7-9
Sadie Nichols, 22.051
Kennedy Kleinlein, 24.64
Eberlee Okarma, 24.725
Ages 10-13
Tenlee Maycock, 24.243
Andrew Degrassi, 25.774
Oaklee Hoffman, 26.876
Ages 14-17
Zoey Robison, 22.612
Kendra Huntington, 23.895
Zoey Robison, 25.73
Ages 18-39
Stephanie Root, 23.949
Savannah Helmetag, 26.324
Nakel Philpot, 27.645
Ages 40 +
Mari Headrick, 23.574
Mari Headrick, 25.736
Kimberly Foran, 26.095
Thread the Needle
Ages 6 & under
Kaisley Kennedy, 46.293
Karter Parker, 47.225
Wyatt Carpenter, 55.798
Ages 7-9
Kennedy Kleinlein, 22.63
Sadie Nichols, 27.737
Cedar Kirk, 37.917
Ages 10-13
Tenlee Maycock, 23.523
Andrew Degrassi, 24.65
Bentley Maxfield, 28.691
Ages 14-17
Zoey Robison, 23.768
Brynn Abbott, 23.975
Kendra Huntington, 25.038
Ages 18-39
Nakel Philpott, 23.155
Kaitlyn Duran, 25.003
Samantha Hakala, 25.98
Ages 40+
Dori Fritz, 24.51
Rick Helson, 24.949
Kimberly Foran, 24.965