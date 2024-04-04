Multiple Sweetwater County Wrestlers Compete at Nationals Friday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – More than 5,000 male and female wrestlers from across the country are set to participate in the High School Nationals on Friday, where they will aim to become All-Americans.

Four boys from Sweetwater County will take part in the competition. They are Green River’s Max Hintz and Rock Springs’ Dane Arnoldi, Sam Thornhill, and Lincoln Young, who will all be heading to Virginia Beach.

Hintz finished the regular season as an individual state champion while all three of the RSHS wrestlers finished as the runner-ups in their weight classes.

If any of the wrestlers place in the top eight in their weight class at Nationals, they receive awards and official recognition as an All-American. If they achieve All-American status, they receive a certificate with an award.

Weigh-ins for the competition take place Thursday, and wrestling starts Friday at 8 a.m. with the freshman, sophomore, and girl divisions starting first.

Limitations have been put in place for High School Nationals due to an overwhelming demand. This step has been taken to ensure the smooth running of the event, a pleasant experience for its attendees and to maintain the capacity of the venue. The Virginia Beach Sports Center is one of the largest multipurpose indoor sports facilities located on the East Coast. Check out the limitations on each division below.

BOYS SENIOR – 800 WRESTLERS

BOYS JUNIOR – 1325 WRESTLERS

BOYS SOPHOMORE – 1225 WRESTLERS

BOYS FRESHMAN – 875 WRESTLERS

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS – 500 WRESTLERS

MIDDLE SCHOOL – 1000 WRESTLERS

The Girls High School Division is celebrating its fifth year and has experienced the largest growth opportunity out of all the divisions at 23%.