Mulveys to Celebrate Golden Anniversary

Steve and Teresa Mulvey are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Steve and Teresa met in Fairview, UT in May of 1973. Teresa’s mother played match maker to the couple because she thought Steve was such a nice young man. They were later married September 8, 1973 in Utah.

In 1974 They moved to Evanston, WY and worked for Little America. After working for Little America for 4 months Steve got a job at Allied. He worked for Allied, which is now Tata Chemicals, for 42 years.

Steve and Teresa moved to Green River in 1978 and have made Green River their home and raisied their four children here. While Steve worked at the mine, Teresa stayed home and raised their children. They love Green River and have enjoyed setting roots here.

The couple has four children; Justin Mulvey of Aztec NM, Stephanie Anderson of Green River, WY, Brittany Haney and her husband Kurtis of Clearfield, UT, and Brent Mulvey and his wife Natalie of Green River. The couple also has ten wonderful Grandchildren; Ryland, Edward, Josephine, Charles, Abigail, Jace, Colton, Carson, Marissa, and Madilynn. Family is their greatest joy.

To celebrate their golden anniversary the couple will have a reception for friends and family. Friends of the couple are invited to gather at Jamestown Picnic Grounds on September 2 at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the couple.