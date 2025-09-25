Mum is the Word on Green River Ransomware Attack

GREEN RIVER — Three months after the City of Green River was subjected to a ransomware attack that crippled its computer systems, details about how the city is recovering from the attack remain scant.

Chris Meats, the city’s finance director, declined to answer questions posed by SweetwaterNOW regarding how much the city has spent in recovering from the attack and if there is an estimate to how close the city is to having completely recovered from the attack. Meats did say the city continues making progress but said an investigation into the attack continues and couldn’t comment more than he already has due to attorney-client confidentiality.

On June 25, Meats confirmed the ransomware attack to SweetwaterNOW, admitting it had crippled the city’s systems. He also said they didn’t have evidence of data being accessed or taken from the city’s computers at that time.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The attack impacted the Green River Police Department, which resulted in the Sweetwater Combined Communications Dispatch Center providing a temporary secure server for the GRPD that allowed officers to continue filing reports. Other impacts include the city losing its ability to stream Green River City Council meetings to YouTube, though the city has since resumed streaming those meetings.

The city has been quiet about the attack since it happened, despite residents and city employees facing issues related to it.

A ransomware attack occurs when malicious code is somehow loaded into a computer system, which then encrypts and locks use of the system. The ransomware then demands a payment from the victim to access information and software on the system. According to the FBI, paying the ransom doesn’t ensure a person receives access to their data and encourages further cybersecurity attacks.