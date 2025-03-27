Museum Celebrates Local Women During Women’s History Month

Sweetwater County Historical Museum is celebrating women’s month by featuring articles about women in history who have gone above and beyond in history.

One woman featured is Catherine Chaussart, Sweetwater County’s first woman county commissioner. She served from 1953 to 1961 to fulfill her husband’s unfinished term after his death. She graduated from the University of Wyoming and served as a school teacher in Superior for 11 years. She operated a grocery store for 12 years. She was also part of several boards and community groups before her death in 1966.

Catherine Chaussart. Sweetwater County Historical Museum photo.

The second woman they’re praising is Dorothy Krasovec who was an airfare pilot during WWII. She received her silver wings from Women’s Airfare Service Pilots, the WASPs in 1944 at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas after being in the Union Pacific Coal Company General Office in Rock Springs. She was the first woman from southwest Wyoming to graduate the program. She died in Nevada in 2011.

