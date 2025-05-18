Museum Foundation Sponsors High School Senior Field Trip

Seniors of the Green River High School Government class during their recent trip to the Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Museum Foundation sponsored Green River High School’s senior government classes on a field trip to the Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins.

Mrs. Nielsen and Mrs. Foerster’s senior government classes went to Wyoming’s Frontier Prison to explore and experience the prison’s place in Wyoming’s history. The students saw the museum exhibits, toured the cell blocks and the yard, saw the old gallows and gas chamber, and made connections to Sweetwater County history.

The Museum Foundation wants to sponsor more trips for students and adults as part of a newly formed ‘Friends of the Museum’ program. This program is membership-based and offers numerous benefits, including discounted admissions to events, store sales, and field trips. The Museum Foundation is organizing an outing to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Rocky Mountain Rendezvous near McKinnon in the southern region of Sweetwater County in 1825.