Museum Opens New Exhibit Wednesday

Green River ­– A hand-built wooden boat belonging to a river-running operation on the Green River over half a century ago will be the centerpiece of a new historical exhibit at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.

The exhibit’s public opening will take place from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 27, in the Sweetwater County Courthouse Community Room. Residents are invited to attend.

A.K. Reynolds and his wife Ellen owned and operated the service in the years before the Flaming Gorge Dam was completed. According to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the exhibit’s theme is a dual commemoration of the Reynolds’ legacy and the 60th anniversary of the Flaming Gorge Dam going online Sept. 27, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy personally signaled the startup.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

President John F. Kennedy signals the startup of the Flaming Gorge Dam’s power generators Sept. 27, 1963. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.