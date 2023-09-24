Museum Opens New Exhibit Wednesday

Green River – A hand-built wooden boat belonging to a river-running operation on the Green River over half a century ago will be the centerpiece of a new historical exhibit at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.
The exhibit’s public opening will take place from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 27, in the Sweetwater County Courthouse Community Room. Residents are invited to attend.
A.K. Reynolds and his wife Ellen owned and operated the service in the years before the Flaming Gorge Dam was completed. According to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the exhibit’s theme is a dual commemoration of the Reynolds’ legacy and the 60th anniversary of the Flaming Gorge Dam going online Sept. 27, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy personally signaled the startup.
The Reynolds boat, which is on long-term loan from the Uintah County Heritage Museum in Vernal, Utah, and related exhibits will be on display in the courthouse’s Community Room, along with a continuous showing of the film “Face Your Danger – The Story of A.K. Reynolds & the Cataract Boat.” The museum has also prepared dozens of framed photographs for display on the walls of public areas throughout the courthouse, depicting the dam during its six years of construction, from 1958 to 1964.